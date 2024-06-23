The dead bodies of the victims in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy which were buried without post-mortem, were exhumed on Sunday for further confirmation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bodies were exhumed to confirm the consumption of illicit liquor to provide compensation to the families, reported ANI quoting district officials.

Meanwhile, the toll in the tragedy has increased to 56.

Here' are key developments

There were a total of 216 patients admitted to four hospitals in Tamil Nadu, out of which, 56 have died.

– Most deaths occurred at Kallakurichi Medical College, where 31 people were declared dead

– Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief and actor Kamal Haasan met the victims of Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy.

– He requested the government to create psychiatric centres which would counsel the victims.

– Kamal Haasan said that it has to be occasional drinking and the must understand that exceeding the limit in any form is bad.

– Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked the Congress party stating that the latter has not uttered a word against the incident.

– “More than 200 people are still in hospital in a critical stage. 56 people have died and most of them are from the scheduled caste... I condemn the incident. I am shocked that the Congress has not uttered a word against this," Sitharaman told ANI.

– There is drug menace in Tamil Nadu today, young people are losing their lives and no action has been taken by the state government, said Sitharaman.

– Congress leader K Suresh hit-back at Nirmala Sitharaman and said that the hooch tragedy happened in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states too, but she "closed her eyes" at those times.

– When the Parliament session starts on Monday, I hope INDI Alliance leaders will go to Mahatma Gandhi's statue to observe silence, wearing black bands on their arms, and repent for the death of people in the hooch tragedy.

