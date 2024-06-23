Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy: Kamal Haasan bats for ’psychiatric counselling’ of victims, ‘drinking has to be occasional’

  • The death toll in the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy on June 23 increased to 56.

Updated03:12 PM IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday met the victims of Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy, and said that drinking has to be occasional.

The death toll in the tragedy has increased to 56.

“These victims will have to understand they have exceeded their limit, and they have been careless. They have to be careful. They have to take care of their health,” said Haasan.

The actor-turned-politician requested the government to create psychiatric centres which would counsel the victims.

“It has to be occasional drinking, social drinking if at all, said Haasan, adding, “They (victims) must understand that exceeding the limit in any form, be it sugar or anything, is bad...”

BJP questions INDIA bloc silence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) from Puri Sambit Patra questioned the silence of INDIA bloc leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi over the issue.

“More than 56 people have died and many of them are critical, still about 200 people are admitted to the hospital. This is such an important issue, and I am surprised that Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, DMK and all the people of the INDIA alliance are silent on this issue,” said Patra.

He added that if more than 32 Dalits are killed in this country, he would call it a murder. This is not death.

Death toll increases

– A total of 216 patients were admitted to four hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

– Most deaths occurred at Kallakurichi Medical College, where 31 people are dead and 108 are alive.

– Tamil Nadu government had ordered a judicial inquiry led by retired Madras High Court judge Justice B Gokuldas.

– Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia payment of 10 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

50,000 each has been announced for the persons under treatment.

