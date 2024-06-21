Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Three accused sent to 15-day judicial custody till July 5, taken to Cuddalore prison

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Family members stand next to patients admitted to a government hospital after consuming toxic alcohol in Kallakurichi district of India's Tamil Nadu state on June 20, 2024. A batch of toxic illegal alcohol in India has killed at least 34 people with more than 100 others rushed to hospital, Tamil Nadu state officials told reporters on June 20.
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Family members stand next to patients admitted to a government hospital after consuming toxic alcohol in Kallakurichi district of India’s Tamil Nadu state on June 20, 2024. A batch of toxic illegal alcohol in India has killed at least 34 people with more than 100 others rushed to hospital, Tamil Nadu state officials told reporters on June 20.(Photo by R.Satish Babu / AFP)

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Govindaraj, Damadoran and Vijaya — the three accused in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy have been sent to 15-day judicial custody till July 5 by District Court judge Sriram. They were taken to Cuddalore prison.

At least 34 people were killed and more than 100 other are being treated at hospitals after they consumed a batch of toxic alcohol in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, state officials told reporters on June 20.

Further, Tamil Nadu state opposition AIADMK MLAs wore black clothes to the State Assembly in Chennai today. The session of the House began yesterday.

