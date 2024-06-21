Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Three accused sent to 15-day judicial custody till July 5, taken to Cuddalore prison

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Govindaraj, Damadoran and Vijaya — the three accused in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy have been sent to 15-day judicial custody till July 5 by District Court judge Sriram. They were taken to Cuddalore prison.

At least 34 people were killed and more than 100 other are being treated at hospitals after they consumed a batch of toxic alcohol in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, state officials told reporters on June 20.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Three accused in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy sent to 15-day judicial custody and taken to Cuddalore prison.



Three accused - Govindaraj, Damadoran and Vijaya - sent to judicial custody till July 5th by district court judge Sriram. pic.twitter.com/HHw72Zc0is — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

Further, Tamil Nadu state opposition AIADMK MLAs wore black clothes to the State Assembly in Chennai today. The session of the House began yesterday.