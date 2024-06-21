Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Govindaraj, Damadoran and Vijaya — the three accused in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy have been sent to 15-day judicial custody till July 5 by District Court judge Sriram. They were taken to Cuddalore prison. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least 34 people were killed and more than 100 other are being treated at hospitals after they consumed a batch of toxic alcohol in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, state officials told reporters on June 20.

Further, Tamil Nadu state opposition AIADMK MLAs wore black clothes to the State Assembly in Chennai today. The session of the House began yesterday.

