Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Madras High Court to hear petition tomorrow on illicit packet arrack in Kallakurichi

AIADMK on Thursday requested the Madras High Court to take up an urgent petition on the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy issue for hearing.

As reported by ANI, the Madras High Court division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu agrees to hear it tomorrow, June 21.

At least 31 people died, and over 60 were still being treated in hospitals after consuming tainted liquor, Reuters reported.

Since Wednesday, more than 100 people suffering from vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea have been admitted to hospitals in the Kallakurichi district, 250 km (150 miles) by road from the state capital Chennai.

“The state government suspended at least 10 officials, including the district's collector and police chief, over the illicit liquor incident,” according to a statement.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear the news... Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces ₹10 lakhs each for the family of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the people under treatment. A one-man commission, comprising former judge Justice B Gokuldas, announced for probing the matter, reports to be submitted within 3 months.

How did the opposition react? BJP Mahila Morcha national president and party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said that it is completely a failure of the administration and this has not happened for the first time.

“It is the second biggest incident that is happening in Tamil Nadu within a very short period of time. BJP is raising its concern about the drugs and other related issues. Such a tragedy is happening even though the government is running TASMAC shops,” she told ANI.

#WATCH | Kallkurichi (Tamil Nadu) hooch tragedy | BJP Mahila Morcha national president and party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan says, "...It is completely a failure of the administration and this has not happened for the first time. It is the second biggest incident that is happening in… pic.twitter.com/SvT1kRl3oM — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024

Union Minister L Murugan said it is “very shocking news from the state of Tamil Nadu”.

“In Kallkurichi, more than 30 people died in illicit liquor case. More than 70 people are under treatment. State Government and CM MK Stalin are inefficient. He is unable to control the officers, unable to control illicit liquor. Last year, such an incident happened in the nearby district. There also, they didn't take any stringent action...It is happening continuously. Innocent people are dying because of illicit liquor. Minister S. Muthusamy should resign because he is unfit to hold this office. CM is responsible, they have to answer the public,” Murugan told ANI.

#WATCH | Kallkurichi (Tamil Nadu) hooch tragedy | Union Minister L Murugan says, "It is very shocking news from the state of Tamil Nadu. In Kallkurichi, more than 30 people died in illicit liquor case. More than 70 people are under treatment. State Government and CM MK Stalin are… pic.twitter.com/cPwyBVjD3i — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024

Illegal alcohol-related deaths are tragically frequent in India, particularly among the economically disadvantaged who cannot afford licensed government-sold brands. Illicit liquor, often laced with dangerous chemicals like pesticides to enhance potency, has burgeoned into a lucrative underground industry, AP reported.

Bootleggers operate without tax obligations, selling large volumes of their product at low prices to vulnerable populations.

In 2022, Bihar state witnessed over 30 fatalities linked to unauthorized liquor consumption. Gujarat reported at least 28 deaths earlier in the year due to altered liquor, while Punjab saw a devastating toll of at least 120 deaths in 2020 from tainted liquor consumption.