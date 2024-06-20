Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy: The Madras High Court will hear an urgent petition on theKallakurichi tragedy, while CM MK Stalin announces ex-gratia for victims' families and sets up a one-man commission to prevent such incidents in the future.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and people under treatment in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. As many as 34 people died after consuming 'methanol mixed arrack' in the southern state.

He announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the 34 victims who died from consuming the illicit liquor. Additionally, ₹50,000 will be provided to those currently receiving hospital treatment.

Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy: Here are top 6 updates on this big story, 1) Stalin said the state Home Secretary and Director General of Police would submit a report on the Hooch tragedy. He also directed officials to notify a one-man commission to be led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas to make recommendations to the government on measures to be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and also look into the reasons for the Kallakurichi deaths.

2) “...We are worried about this. In future, this will not happen again, the government assures. Tomorrow we are definitely going to discuss this (in the State Assembly)," said State Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai.

3) Tamil Nadu Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan said, “People used to die because of illicit liquor, it used to happen even before independence. But nowadays, we must make the maximum efforts to curtail certain things and this particular thing in Kallkurichi is real tragedy. I think the CM has been taking the correct step by shifting the Collector and SP. I request the CM to make sure that there should be an intensive search in other districts also for such illicit liquor and make sure you people behind bars who are involved and give them punishment..."

4) BJP Mahila Morcha national president and party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan says, "...It is completely a failure of the administration and this has not happened for the first time. It is the second biggest incident that is happening in Tamil Nadu within a very short period of time. BJP is raising its concern about the drugs and other related issues. Such a tragedy is happening even though the government is running TASMAC shops..."

5) "It is very shocking news from the state of Tamil Nadu. In Kallkurichi, more than 30 people died in illicit liquor case. More than 70 people are under treatment. State Government and CM MK Stalin are inefficient. He is unable to control the officers, unable to control illicit liquor. Last year, such an incident happened in the nearby district. There also, they didn't take any stringent action...It is happening continuously. Innocent people are dying because of illicit liquor. Minister S. Muthusamy should resign because he is unfit to hold this office. CM is responsible, they have to answer the public…," said Union Minister L Murugan.

6) The Madras High Court division bench, comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu, has agreed to hear an urgent petition regarding the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy. The petition, filed by AIADMK advocates, is scheduled for tomorrow, June 21.

(With inputs from agencies)

