Kalpataru Power Transmission secures new orders worth 1290 crore

Commenting on the new order announcements, Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL said, “We are delighted with the new order wins across our business verticals. The T&D orders will help us to consolidate our presence in key T&D markets like Middle East and Latin America. The new orders in the Oil & Gas and Railways business has further strengthen our order book.“

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}