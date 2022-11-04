Kalpataru Power Transmission secures new orders worth 1290 crore

Kalpataru Power Transmission secures new orders worth ₹1290 crore1 min read . 01:54 PM IST
KPTL’s total order intake YTD FY23 is around ₹ 6,890 crore, which reflects significant growth compared to similar period last financial year
New Delhi: Kalpataru Power Transmission on Friday said it has bagged orders worth ₹1,290 crore.
The company has bagged orders in overseas market in the T&D business. It also secured orders for oil and gas pipeline works, and railway works in India, it said in a statement.
Commenting on the new order announcements, Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL said, “We are delighted with the new order wins across our business verticals. The T&D orders will help us to consolidate our presence in key T&D markets like Middle East and Latin America. The new orders in the Oil & Gas and Railways business has further strengthen our order book.“
“KPTL’s total order intake YTD FY23 is around ₹ 6,890 crore, which reflects significant growth compared to similar period last financial year. Additionally, we have a strong L1 position and robust business visibility across all our businesses, which gives us confidence to achieve our targeted growth going forward."
KPTL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business. KPTL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has global footprints in 67 countries.
At 0139pm,shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission traded at ₹472.00 apiece, up 1.31% from previous close.
