Kalyan Banerjee responds to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's ‘verbal abuse’ allegations: ‘They are acting with a motive’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday hit back at party colleague Kakoli Ghosh over her allegation that he verbally abused her inside the Lok Sabha. He questioned why she raised the issue after a delay and suggested there was a hidden agenda behind the complaint.

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Speaking at a press conference, Banerjee said that if such an incident had actually taken place, the Lok Sabha Speaker should have been informed immediately, as per parliamentary rules. He further alleged that Ghosh was making the accusations with a specific motive.

"After something happens on the floor, the Speaker must be informed immediately, that is the rule. Any incident must be reported to the Speaker without delay. As for the allegations being made, the question is who said what and when. The problem lies in their intentions. It seems they are acting with a motive, which raises my doubts," Kalyan stated, according to ANI

Kakoli Ghosh's complaint against Kalyan Banerjee in letter to LS speaker The development comes after Dastidar wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, seeking permission to file a formal complaint against fellow party Banerjee. In her letter, she accused Banerjee of repeatedly verbally abusing her inside the Lok Sabha.

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Dastidar urged the Speaker to intervene and take appropriate action, claiming that Banerjee’s conduct reflected misogynistic behaviour and was not directed at her alone.

"I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint to you for redressal against Lok Sabha Member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha," she mentioned.

Expressing concern over the treatment of women parliamentarians, Dastidar said the alleged behaviour was part of a larger pattern and called for strict action.

"This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished," Dastidar mentioned in her complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

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Dastidar's resignation as president of All India Trinamool Mahila Congress Meanwhile, she has resigned as president of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, citing concerns over alleged “misogynistic behaviour” within the party and several issues that, according to her, had deeply disturbed her conscience.

In her resignation letter, Dastidar stated that she was stepping down from the position of Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, as well as from all other organisational posts, committees, and responsibilities within the party.

Kalyan Banerjee appointed as TMC chief whip in Lok Sabha Mamata Banerjee, former Chief Minister of West Bengal, on May 14, appointed Kalyan Banerjee as the chief whip of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Lok Sabha, replacing Dastidar during a meeting of the party’s MPs, in a move that underscored the continuing importance of loyalty and political influence within the party.

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The announcement was made at Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat, where the TMC leadership called for solidarity and determination as it worked to strengthen its parliamentary team following a difficult electoral contest that brought an end to the party’s long and uninterrupted tenure in power.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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