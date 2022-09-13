Kamaal R Khan has lost 10kg in lockup; KRK explains how2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 01:34 PM IST
Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, informed on Twitter that he had lost 10 kilos during his 10-day long stay at the jail.
Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, informed on Twitter that he had lost 10 kilos during his 10-day long stay at the jail.
Listen to this article
Kamaal R Khan has claimed that spending 10 days in jail forced him to lose 10kg. As per KRK, he survived only with water during his time in the lockup. And, that’s why he has lost 10kg.