Kamaal R Khan has claimed that spending 10 days in jail forced him to lose 10kg. As per KRK, he survived only with water during his time in the lockup. And, that’s why he has lost 10kg.

In today's natural health and wellness movements, meditation and water fasting are widely practised together. According to medical recommendations, the maximum time between meals is normally advised to be between 24 hours and 3 days.

While there may be some health benefits to water fasting, there are also many risks, particularly if it is practised for an extended period of time or by someone whose health or age renders them susceptible to harm to themselves.

I was surviving with only water for 10 days in lockup. So I have lost 10 kg weight. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 13, 2022

It is not recommended for those who are underweight to fast on water. KRK was mocked about his weight when the social media personality shared his post on Twitter. “Baaki jo 8 kg reh gaya hai usko sambhal ke rakhein, ghabrana nahi hai Kamaal saab," said Rofl Gandhi 2.0, a parody of account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which has more than 7.5 lakh followers on the microblogging site.

“5 kgs he lost instantly on airport itself, when he heard you are under arrest (sic)." wrote another user. One user found a rationale behind the “weight loss. He wrote, “may be all the gobar from his head drained."

Many people trolled Khan and reminded him of the time when he promised not to leave India if Narendra Modi became the prime minister. He also made a similar promise about Yogi Adityanath becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

KRK was detained by Versova Police on September 5 for allegedly grasping the complainant's hand in the first week of January 2019 and requesting sexual favours from an actress. In both cases, he received bail.

KRK was previously detained the moment he touched down in Mumbai from Dubai on August 30. The police claim that KRK was detained in 2020 as a result of a FIR filed against him for his contentious social media statements.

Rahul Kanal, the leader of the Yuva Sena, filed the FIR on April 30, 2020, alleging that KRK's tweets on the deceased Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor had incited "hatred". According to the FIR filed by the complainant, Kamal R. Khan frequently distributes hate on social media. He said that Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, both deceased actors, were the targets of KRK's harsh remarks.

