Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK taken to hospital over chest pain complaints

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK taken to hospital over chest pain complaints2 min read . 09:54 PM IST
- Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday over a controversial tweet from 2020
Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, who was arrested by the Mumbai police on Tuesday, was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of Mumbai after he complained of chest pain.
Also knows as KRK, Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday over a controversial tweet from 2020, according to news agency ANI. An FIR was lodged against him for making derogatory remarks against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media in 2020.
The actor-producer was held after he landed at Mumbai airport and was presented before Borivali court today. The court then remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.
The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, where he alleged that KRK's tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread "hatred". The complainant had said in his complaint that Kamal Rashid Khan had regularly been “spreading hatred" on social media.
"He (KRK) came into Bollywood with a movie named 'Deshdrohi' and is really acting like one. Even when the world is going through a pandemic, I can't understand his inhumane behaviour and spreading hatred in all spheres of life," the complaint said.
The complainant said KRK was making hateful comments against Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. "After Irrfan Khan, who is India's pride, passed away, he was making poor claims and statements on him. He was also talking crap about senior actor late Rishi Kapoor also," the complaint read.
On April 30, Kamal Rashid Khan had allegedly taken to Twitter to announce Rishi Kapoor’s hospitalisation and tweeted saying that the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon in a few days, a police officer told news agency PTI.
However, KRK's lawyer said Khan was arrested for tweets against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and a film producer over the film "Laxmi Bomb".
A look-out circular too had been issued against him, Hindustan Times quoted a a police officer saying.
