Kamal Haasan 'disappointed' as Rajinikanth decides to stay out of politics

After superstar Rajinikanth announced that he has decided to not enter electoral politics due to health concerns, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said on Tuesday that he was disappointed by his peer's move.

"I will meet Rajinikanth again after my election campaign. Like his fans, I too have been disappointed but his health is important to me," said Kamal Haasan.

Rajinikanth, who was recently discharged from the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, said he will continue to work for people but will not launch his political party. "I regret to inform that I am not going to launch a political party," the Tamil megastar said.

Taking to Twitter today, he stated that he doesn't want to make the people who believe in him feel like scapegoats, however, his recent health conditions have come as a warning.

The top actor has said that he takes the recent development over his health condition as a warning from God and he will not go ahead with his plans to take the political plunge for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections next year.

Rajinikanth had earlier this month announced his plans to launch a political party in January next year ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Alliance hopes

Kamal Haasan, who had launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018 in Madurai and fought the Lok Sabha elections last year with a vote share of 3.7 per cent, had earlier hinted that he is open to a political alliance with actor Rajinikanth.

“Political change is necessary. We are just a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if it would benefit the people, we are ready to set aside our egos and cooperate with each other," he said.

AIADMK coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had also expressed willingness to join hands with Rajinikanth’s party after he had announced his possible entry.

"We welcome great film actor Rajinikanth’s decision to enter politics. In politics, anything can happen. If there is an opportunity, an alliance will be formed (with Rajinikanth)," he said.

