Kamal Haasan is set to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP today: ‘Will fulfil this duty with honour’

Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief, is set to take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP in Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking about it, he said, "I am going to take the oath and register my name in Delhi today. I am going to fulfil this duty with honour given to me as an Indian."

This marks a significant political milestone for the 69-year-old actor, who launched his party MNM at a public meeting in Madurai in 2018 with a focus on fighting corruption, rural development, and environmental sustainability.

DMK allots one Rajya Sabha seat to MNM, founder Haasan was named the candidate MNM did not contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and instead it campaigned for the DMK-led INDIA bloc in the State. In return, the DMK had promised a Rajya Sabha seat for the party.

Accordingly, DMK in May allocated one Rajya Sabha seat to MNM and its founder Haasan was named the candidate for the Upper House of the Parliament. MNM leader Murali Appas announced, “We have passed a resolution to elect Kamal Haasan as a Rajya Sabha member from Makkal Needhi Maiam party.”

Haasan's MNM officially joins hands with DMK Kamal Haasan had earlier proposed a plan to give monthly financial help directly to women. The DMK later adopted this idea and launched it as their key scheme—giving Rs1,000 every month to eligible women who head their households.

Now that Haasan has officially joined hands with the DMK, his party, MNM, is likely to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as part of the DMK-led alliance.

The ruling DMK alliance has announced its three candidates for the Rajya Sabha election on June 19. According to a DMK statement, the candidates are Salma, lawyer P Wilson, and SR Sivalingam.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, each candidate requires a minimum of 34 votes to clinch a Rajya Sabha seat. The DMK-led INDIA bloc, with 158 MLAs (DMK: 133, Congress:17, VCK: 4, CPI: 2, CPM: 2), is poised to win four seats comfortably. Makkal Needhi Miam had secured 2.62% of the votes in the 2021 State Assembly election.

