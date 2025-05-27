Kamal Haasan reveals why Thug Life trailer was delayed: 'Didn't release till we received signal from….' | Watch

Kamal Haasan on Monday revealed that the trailer of his upcoming film Thug Life was delayed because as they were waiting for a “signal from the government and the Army”, stating they chose not to celebrate while soldiers were sacrificing their lives during India-Pakistan conflict.

"In a critical moment like that, we postponed even our celebrations. We didn't release 'Thug Life' (trailer), till we received a signal from the government and the Army. We were waiting for that because we can't be celebrating while our boys are dying there. Art can come later," Kamal told PTI.

On whether he would go to Kashmir to make films, the actor said he will “wait it out in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack”, adding, “I think maybe not now, but I will go there because it's my place too, because I was promised that Kanyakumari to Kashmir is my home and I still do believe it", PTI reported.

About Thug Life The official trailer for Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan (STR), and Trisha Krishnan, was released on May 17 than the earlier announced May 16. The trailer has generated significant buzz, showcasing intense action sequences and dramatic visuals set against diverse backdrops, including deserts and ice-covered landscapes. A.R. Rahman's compelling background score further elevates the trailer's impact.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on June 5, 2025, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It will be available in various formats, including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, ICE, MX4D, ScreenX, and EPIQ.

Know about Kamal Haasan Kamal, 70, known for Indian 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Hey Ram, Vishwaroopam, Nayakan, works in Tamil cinema. He began his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma, which earned him a President’s Gold Medal. He made his breakthrough as a lead actor in the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K. Balachander.