With the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, numerous people expressed grief with many political leaders, and sports and film celebrities mourned the loss of the UK's longest-serving monarch. From AR Rahman to Virat Kohli, several prominent Indian celebrities who met Queen Elizabeth, shared their precious moments with her on social media. But did you know that the Queen had once visited the sets of an Indian film?

South Megastar Kamal Haasan revealed that the Queen had attended the launch of the 'Marudhanaygam' film at MGR Film City on October 16, 1997.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party founder added that the Queen had spent 20 minutes on the 'Marudhanaygam' film set during which the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had also joined her.

He said, "I was pained to learn of the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, who had been Queen of England for seventy years. She was someone who had earned the love of not just the English people but people from all over the world. Queen Elizabeth 2 came to our film Marudhanayagam set to show that no colonialism is still there. In fact, the 'Marudhanayagam' film which I shot and the dialogues were against them (British)."

He continued, "Twenty-five years ago, she accepted our invitation to attend the inaugural function of the 'Marudhanayagam' film. She graced the occasion and felicitated us."

Kamal Haasan also revealed that he met the Queen again during a cultural event in London.

5 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்னர் லண்டனில் நடந்த கலாச்சார நிகழ்வில் அரண்மனையில் அவரை சந்தித்துப் பேசியது இன்னமும் பசுமையாக நினைவிருக்கிறது. தங்கள் பிரியத்திற்குரிய ராணியை இழந்து வாடும் இங்கிலாந்து மக்களுக்கும், அரச குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். (3/3) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 9, 2022





Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96. The Queen’s state funeral will be the UK’s first in more than half a century, with former Prime Minister Winston Churchill being the last head of state to be accorded with this honour in 1965.

Unlike Prince Philip, who had a royal ceremonial funeral, the Queen will have a state funeral, which is usually reserved for the sovereign.

A state funeral typically begins with the body of the deceased being carried on a gun carriage, which is drawn by sailors from the Royal Navy, as part of a military procession.

The body is taken from a private resting chapel to Westminster Hall in the House of Parliament.

This is followed by another procession to the Westminster Abbey or St Paul’s Cathedral, depending on where the service is.

Heads of state are then given a 21-gun salute.

The only monarch not to be given a state funeral in the last 295 years was Edward VIII, who abdicated.

The last state funeral in the UK was Churchill’s in 1965 and the last state funeral for a sovereign was for the Queen’s father, George VI, in 1952.

The Queen’s coffin will be lying in state, which is a tradition in which the body of the deceased is placed in a state building for the public to pay their tributes.

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral.