He said, "I was pained to learn of the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, who had been Queen of England for seventy years. She was someone who had earned the love of not just the English people but people from all over the world. Queen Elizabeth 2 came to our film Marudhanayagam set to show that no colonialism is still there. In fact, the 'Marudhanayagam' film which I shot and the dialogues were against them (British)."