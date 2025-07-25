Kamal Haasan sworn in as Rajya Sabha member, takes oath in Tamil | Watch

Kamal Haasan has officially taken the oath as a Rajya Sabha member representing Tamil Nadu.

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Friday took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP.

The Tamil actor took his oath in Tamil to resounding thumps on the table by fellow Parliamentarians .

The 'Thug Life' actor expressed his happiness on his significant political milestone.

The 69-year-old Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor-turned-politician talking to mediapersons outside the parliament earlier actor said, "I am very proud and honoured."

(This is a breaking news)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaKamal Haasan sworn in as Rajya Sabha member, takes oath in Tamil | Watch
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.