Kamal Haasan sworn in as Rajya Sabha member, takes oath in Tamil | Watch

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Friday took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP.

The Tamil actor took his oath in Tamil to resounding thumps on the table by fellow Parliamentarians .

The 'Thug Life' actor expressed his happiness on his significant political milestone.

The 69-year-old Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor-turned-politician talking to mediapersons outside the parliament earlier actor said, "I am very proud and honoured."