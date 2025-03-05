Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday criticised the Narendra Modi-led Union government's push for parliamentary constituency delimitation following an all-party meeting in Tamil Nadu. The actor-turned-politician emphasised that the Centre's move threatens the inclusive vision for India by promoting a homogenised 'Hindia', reported ANI.

Haasan warned that the push for parliamentary constituency delimitation could undermine India's federal structure and diversity.

"The issue of parliamentary constituency delimitation based on population is not just a concern for Tamil Nadu; it also affects states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Northeastern states," ANI quoted Haasan as saying.

"My opinion is that this 453 (seats) need not change. Even when it was 145 crore, these 453 members led the country to this position today...they are sufficient. If at all they have to increase the number of seats, all government decisions made in the Centre are executed by the states. If at all they want to increase the number of people's representatives, let the Assembly seats be increased," Haasan said.

The MNM chief also acknowledged the broad impact the move could have on several states and expressed his gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for organising the all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

"I sincerely appreciate Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin for organising this all-party meeting with this awareness," he said.

How other leaders reacted: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss said, as quoted by ANI, "Although the central government has not yet announced how the delimitation will take place, recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that as per the delimitation, the seats of the southern states will not be reduced. He did not say how many seats the northern states will get.

"According to some data, if the population of India is 142 crore, then the increased seats will be around 753. Out of this, only 15 seats will be allotted to the southern states; 195 seats will be allotted to the northern and western states. The southern states have done well in population control, why should we be penalised? The increase in seats should be the same for all states," Ramadoss opined.

After the all-party meeting on delimitation, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said, "Today's resolution included that Tamil Nadu's current representation of 7.2 per cent in Parliament should not be reduced. AIADMK supports the resolution."

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said, as quoted by ANI, "I thank all the parties who attended the meeting and unanimously supported the proposal brought by the CM regarding the delimitation process. Except a few, most of the political parties have aligned with the state government to protect their rights."

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president MH Jawahirullah said, "This (present system) should continue for the next 30 years. In this regard, there was a resolution that said we demand a constitutional amendment that will facilitate maintaining the current percentage of Lok Sabha seats for Tamil Nadu. Another solution says that the Tamil Nadu CM will take measures. We will continue to raise awareness about this problem created by the central BJP government."