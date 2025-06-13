Kamal Kaur Bhabhi killed for ‘vulgar’ videos: Check how Amritpal Singh Mehron planned to ‘teach her a lesson’

Bathinda Police have arrested two men, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, for the murder of Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi. The social media influencer was found dead in a car near Adesh University at Bhucho Kalan in Bathinda.

Kanchan Kumari was a popular social media influencer with lakhs of followers.

Both the accused are said to be Nihangs. Nihangs are a warrior sect in Sikhism. They are recognised for their distinctive blue attire, traditional arms and elaborately-adorned turbans.

The accused, however, were not wearing the traditional dress when they allegedly committed the crime. A third man, Amritpal Singh Mehron, a self-styled Sikh radical leader, is still on the run.

"The key conspirator, Amritpal Singh, had previously cautioned her to stop posting 'vulgar' videos and had planned to teach her a lesson. He, along with others, hatched a conspiracy and they strangled her to death at an isolated location on Tuesday," said Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal.

According to police, Kanchan was strangled with a waistband inside her car. The motive behind the murder appears to be “unauthorised moral policing”.

The accused claimed that Kanchan’s content on social media was immoral and hurt community sentiments.

The murder plan A few days before the murder, Mehron had contacted Kanchan for a paid promotional event and asked her to come to Bathinda.

"He visited again the next day and convinced her to visit Bathinda. On June 9, he contacted her again and she agreed, and after 11 pm that night, her mother lost all contact with her,” the SSP added.

She left her home in Ludhiana on June 9 with Jaspreet and Nimratjit. A few hours later, she was killed in her own car.

Kanchan had received threats in the past for posting bold content. Last October, a terrorist named Arsh Dalla also warned her to stop sharing such videos.

Police acted quickly after a radical Sikh group claimed responsibility for the murder on social media. Her body was found in a decomposed state. Investigations are ongoing to find the third accused and ensure justice.

Amritpal Singh Mehron shared the police statement on his Instagram channel. His defiant reaction can be translated to, “The winds may try to decide who shines, but only the lamp with strength within will truly burn.”