Kamal Nath moves SC over revocation of 'star campaigner' status by EC

Congress leader Kamal Nath moved the Supreme court on Saturday challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India (EC) to revoke his "star campaigner" status ahead of Madhya Pradesh by-polls to be held on 3 November.

On 30 October, the EC revoked the star campaigner status of Nath on the grounds of repeated violations of model code during the by-polls campaigning in the state. By-elections are due for 28 seats, following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

Recently, Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item" during a by-election rally, sparking a controversy. Imarti Devi is contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

He later expressed regret over his remarks and said he did not intend to insult anyone. However, he said there was no need for him to apologize. "Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," Nath had said.

"Displeasure that Kamal Nath, despite being a leader of a political party, is repeatedly violating the provisions of model code of conduct and breaching ethical and dignified behaviour," said EC. It also added that the decision has been taken after due consideration of the violations.

In March, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time.

On Friday, party leader Vivek Tankha called EC’s order undemocratic and tweeted "Order of ECI removing Kamal Nath ji from the list of star campaigners two days before campaign closure on Nov 1 is completely undemocratic. Given without notice to Mr kamal Nath and Congress party. We are approaching Supreme Court to intervene and save democracy."

ANI contributed to the story.

