Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, has criticised Kamal Nath for his lackadaisical attitude to party defectors. Kamal Nath, the chief of MP Congress, stated on September 18 that the party would not prevent any members from leaving and that he would lend them his car if they wanted to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Can a party - where members and workers are not respected - do good for the public?" Chouhan said at an event.

It is interesting to note that Nath's state government was ousted when Jyotiradtya Scindia and his supporters switched to the BJP in 2020. Now, Nath claims that the grand old party is unaffected by the shifts.

Nath said that he was against pleasing other people. Members of Congress are hard at work. They are not being pressured by the party in any way. Nath's comment came four days after eight MLAs of the Grand Old Party from Goa switched allegiance to BJP.

“What are you thinking? Will Congress finish? You are saying some people want to join the BJP. Whoever wants to join the BJP can go. We don't want to stop anyone. If they want to go, see their future and their thoughts gel with BJP, I would lend them my car to go and join BJP," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, National General Secretary - BJP, said, “Then he should buy a lot of cars. There are a lot of people not happy with his leadership."

Arunoday Choubey, a former Madhya Pradesh MLA who was close to Nath, recently left the Congress. Nath claimed that Choubey, against whom multiple cases had been filed, was under increasing pressure from BJP leaders.

Amarinder Singh, a seasoned Congress leader, joined the BJP on September 18, over a year after leaving the party. Kiren Rijiju, the Union Law Minister, welcomed the former chief minister of Punjab to the BJP.

(With agency inputs)