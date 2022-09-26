Kamal Nath to meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss Rajasthan political crisis1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 05:27 PM IST
Since Kamal Nath is close to the Rajasthan chief minister, the Congress might ask him to broker a truce.
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has been invited to Delhi by the Congress high command to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday. This comes amid a high drama in Rajasthan over leadership change after CM Ashok Gehlot announced that he would contest the AICC president polls.