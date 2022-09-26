Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has been invited to Delhi by the Congress high command to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday. This comes amid a high drama in Rajasthan over leadership change after CM Ashok Gehlot announced that he would contest the AICC president polls.

Sources close to the development pointed out that since Kamal Nath is close to the Rajasthan chief minister, the Congress might ask him to broker a truce.

While legislators loyal to Gehlot have been vocal about their issues, MLAs in the Sachin Pilot camp refrained from commenting.

MLAs loyal to Gehlot have said they have put forth demands before the observers that any decision on the chief ministerial face should be taken after the party president election on October 19 and in consultation with Gehlot.

AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken, who had waited in vain for all legislators to arrive for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Sunday, were trying to persuade Gehlot loyalists to meet them one by one in an effort to defuse the political crisis.

However, several MLAs have left for their respective constituencies in view of Navratri festival, party sources said.

The observers are likely to submit a report on the matter to Sonia Gandhi.