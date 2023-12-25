Kamal R Khan claims to be arrested at Mumbai airport, blames Salman Khan; deletes post later
KRK said that film star Salman Khan blamed him for the failure of his recent film Tiger 3 and in case he dies in prison, know that it is a murder
Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, who loves to remain in headlines claimed that he was arrested by Mumbai India. As per a post, which is now deleted from his official X handle, KRK said that he was going to Dubai for New Year celebrations when Mumbai Police arrested him from the airport in a 2016 case. The actor said that film star Salman Khan blamed him for the failure of his recent film Tiger 3 and in case he dies in prison, know that it is a murder.