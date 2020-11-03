The people of Tamil Nadu's Thulasenthirapuram on Tuesday prayed for the success of Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris who has a connect to this small village.

Several posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu wishing Kamala Harris a success, with locals holding special prayers seeking divine intervention as millions of American citizens queue up to vote for their next US President and his deputy.

Biden had earlier nominated Harris, born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, both immigrants, as his running mate. Harris' maternal grandfather PV Gopalan, a former diplomat, is a native of the village and the locals are keen to see his grand daughter come out in flying colours in the polls.

Special prayers, attended by the villagers, were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris.

"She has to win and that is all we want. Her win will be a proud moment for India, Tamil Nadu and more importantly our village," a local in Thulasenthirapuram who attended the special prayers told the media.

The village had greeted with much joy, the 55-year-old California senator's nomination as the vice presidential candidate earlier by Biden.

US Presidential polls headed for a tight finish

The Democrats and Republicans face-off in a bitter fight in the race to the White House in the US.

The US presidential race is headed for a tight finish with the margin between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden shrinking, particularly in key battle ground states.

77-year-old Biden was leading Trump in the key battle ground States by 2.9 percentage points, which comes within margin of error, according to Real Clear Politics which maintains an average of major opinion polls.

A record number of nearly 10 crore Americans have already exercised their franchise in the presidential election, with another six crore likely to vote on the real election day on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via