Kamala Harris inked history and broke the barrier that has kept men at the top ranks of American power for over two centuries when she took the oath on Wednesday to become the vice-president of the United States.

As Harris was sworn in to hold the nation's second-highest office, her ancestral village in Tamil Nadu celebrated with loud cheers, claps and firecrackers as she took oath during a historic inauguration at the West Front of the Capitol.

Locals in Thulasendrapuram, the remote Tamil Nadu village where Harris' maternal grandparents belong, celebrated with full fervour and zeal as she took oath as the vice-president of the US.

#WATCH I Tamil Nadu: Locals in Thulasendrapuram, the native village of US Vice President Kamala Harris' mother celebrated as she took oath of office. pic.twitter.com/xgL7NESyC8 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

The ceremony in Thulasendrapuram, where Harris's maternal grandfather was born about 350 kilometers (215 miles) from the southern coastal city of Chennai, saw the idol of Hindu deity Ayyanar, a form of Lord Shiva, washed with milk and decked with flowers by the priest.

Shortly after, the village reverberated with a boom of firecrackers as people held up posters of Harris and clapped their hands.

56-year-old Kamala Harris became the first woman, first Black and first South Asian American to become the 49th vice-president of the United States.

She will serve as the deputy of President Joe Biden, 78, who also took the oath of office, becoming the 46th US President.

Harris took over the office of the US Vice President from 61-year-old Mike Pence, while Biden succeeded Trump.

In her first tweet as Vice President from her official Twitter handle, she wrote: "Ready to serve."

Ready to serve. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021

Ahead of becoming the first female, Black and Asian Vice President of the United States, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris remembered her mother, Shyamalan Gopalan Harris, just before the inauguration ceremony.

Posting a video on Twitter, Harris captioned it: "I'm here today because of the women who came before me."

I’m here today because of the women who came before me. pic.twitter.com/ctB9qGJqqp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2021

In the video, Harris could be heard repeating her opening remarks after she and President-elect Joe Biden were projected as the winners of the presidential elections in November.

"To the woman most responsible for my presence here today: my mother, Shyamalan Gopalan Harris, who is always in our hearts. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't quite imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in an America, where a moment like this is possible," she said.

