Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kamala Harris native village in Tamil Nadu cooks Murukku, cleans road to celebrate her swearing-in
People even offered prayers at the village temple for Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris native village in Tamil Nadu cooks Murukku, cleans road to celebrate her swearing-in

1 min read . 05:10 PM IST Agencies

Some people of the village were seen making a traditional recipe 'murukku' to celebrate the occasion. Many were seen cleaning the road and flowering the corners of the roads to mark the victory of Kamala Harris

Thulasenthirapuram village in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, the place where the United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was born, was all decked up for a celebration ahead of her swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Thulasenthirapuram village in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, the place where the United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was born, was all decked up for a celebration ahead of her swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Some people of the village were seen making a traditional recipe 'murukku' to celebrate the occasion. Many were seen cleaning the road and flowering the corners of the roads to mark the victory of Kamala Harris.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tandav row: HC grants transit pre-arrest bail to web-series' director, Amazon Prime India head, others

1 min read . 06:45 PM IST

How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST

Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says death not due to it

1 min read . 06:35 PM IST

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in December on lower food prices

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Some people of the village were seen making a traditional recipe 'murukku' to celebrate the occasion. Many were seen cleaning the road and flowering the corners of the roads to mark the victory of Kamala Harris.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tandav row: HC grants transit pre-arrest bail to web-series' director, Amazon Prime India head, others

1 min read . 06:45 PM IST

How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST

Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says death not due to it

1 min read . 06:35 PM IST

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in December on lower food prices

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Calendars featuring the faces of Biden and Harris have been distributed throughout the village by a co-operative.

Also Read | Why server stacks are the new realty play

People even offered prayers at the village temple for Kamala Harris.

Sivaranjani, a woman who was making murukku said, "Today all the people in the village are very happy as our Kamala di is all set to become the Vice President of the United States. We all are very excited. She has surely inspired many women in the village, told news agency ANI.

Every nook and corner of the village was decorated to give a festive look.

"A local politician conducted a special prayer and villagers have been distributing sweets and letting off crackers since the morning," said village shopkeeper G Manikandan, Reuters reported.

Radhakrishnan, an old man in the village said, "All the people of this village are very happy to know that our Kamala Harris who belongs to such a small village, has won the US Vice President race. We are celebrating it like a festival. I have offered prayers to God for Kamala Harris at the nearby temple. All of us in the village are busy with preparations."

Harris, who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both of whom immigrated to the United States to study, visited Thulasendrapuram when she was five and has recalled walks with her grandfather on the beach at Chennai.

Separately, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture featuring Biden and Harris.

Following the presidential elections in November 2020, Kamala Harris made history as she became the first woman of colour, Indian-American and first Asian American to occupy the second-highest US office.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.