Kamala Harris' native villages in Tamil Nadu celebrate her win in US | See pics

TIRUVARUR : The ancestral villages of US Vice-President elect Kamala Harris in Tamil Nadu on Sunday erupted in joy over the Democrat Senator's elevation and ushered in an early Deepavali with firecrackers and sweets to celebrate her win.

The joy of locals in Thulasenthirapuram and Painganadu villages in this Cauvery delta district knew no bounds as they rejoiced the victory of "the woman of our house".

The villages, which are native to her maternal grandparents, were keenly waiting the outcome and once President elect Joe Biden triumphed against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, it was evident his running mate Harris would be his deputy.

View Full Image Village women, one holding a placard featuring U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during celebrations for her victory, in Painganadu a neighboring village of Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris' maternal grandfather, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India. (AP)

The villagers had earlier held special prayers for Harris' win and once they were answered, celebrated it with much fanfare on Sunday. The locals celebrated 56 year-old Harris' win by bursting crackers and distributing sweets, even as reports suggested that special prayers could be held later in this connection. A local at Painganadu who drew a large 'kolam' (Rangoli) was all smiles when she hailed the victory of the "woman of our house.

View Full Image Artists play Nadaswaram, a wind instrument traditionally played during auspicious occasions as they celebrate the victory of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at a temple in Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris' maternal grandfather, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (AP)

"The colourful 'kolam' hailed Harris as the 'pride' of the village. The villagers had already kept the crackers ready in anticipation of Harris' win, even as the people were proud that their villages happen to be the native place of the grandparents of Kamala Harris.

Thulasenthirapuram and Painganadu are agrarian villages and are located very close to each other near Mannargudi in the district. Harris' grandfather P V Gopalan moved out of Thulasenthirapuram village as a young man and took up a job in the British government service. Her grandmother Rajam belonged to the nearby Painganadu village.

View Full Image Villagers burst firecrackers to celebrate the victory of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris' maternal grandfather, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (AP)

Though Kamala's ancestors left the village many decades ago, family members had kept their connections with the temple at Thulasenthirapuram intact.

