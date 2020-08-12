On Tuesday, Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris will be the first Black woman and African American nominated for Vice President by a major party. Born to Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris is a former attorney general of California. She also becomes the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office in the United States. In India, Harris' nomination stirred social media. From business tycoons to celebrities to common man — all congratulated her Harris and praised her nomination.

The Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said the Indian community should not view Harris solely as an Indian. In a tweet, Mahindra said "There will be an explosion of celebrations by Indian communities claiming her as 'our own.' But we should recognize that Kamala Harris isn't just of Indian descent; she epitomises what the world should be—borderless & interracial..."

The Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said the Indian community should not view Harris solely as an Indian. In a tweet, Mahindra said "There will be an explosion of celebrations by Indian communities claiming her as 'our own.' But we should recognize that Kamala Harris isn't just of Indian descent; she epitomises what the world should be—borderless & interracial..."

Former PepsiCo Chairman & CEO Indra Nooyi said that she has had the privilege to get to know Kamala personally, and finds her to be brilliant, loving and committed to building America's future. "This is a great choice for our country," she added.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, shared an image of Harris with her family.

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra congratulated Harris. "This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women," she wrote. "Congratulations Kamala Harris on becoming the first Black woman and the FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major US party's presidential ticket. #representationmatters. P.S: To my younger self — look how far we have come!," Chopra added.