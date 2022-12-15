Kambala Festival 2023: What is buffalo race event in Karnataka?

As Kambala time is here in Karnataka, buffaloes along with their runners are back on the race tracks to participate in this traditional festival. The State Tourism Department has also released a schedule of events.
Kambala is an annual festival in the farming belts of Karnataka during the winter when contestants sprint along waterlogged muddy fields holding a rope attached to two buffaloes. The events are organized between November and March every year.
It is believed that the race is held to propitiate the Gods for a good harvest, besides being a recreational sport for farmers.
In 2020, a buffalo racer in India whose blistering pace along a muddy field prompted comparisons to Olympic legend Usain Bolt beaten at his own game.
Srinivas Gowda ran 142.5 metres in 13.62 seconds on January 31 behind two buffaloes, setting a record in the annual race known as Kambala in the southern state of Karnataka.
This equated to running 100 metres in 9.55 seconds, compared with the retired Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds, earning the construction worker fame and an invitation from the sports minister to take part in track trials.
The union sports ministry also helped running sensation Srinivas Gowda get professional coaching help and take part in the trials, that could reveal his true potential on the professional track.
Gowda is a 28-year old construction worker and a jockey in the traditional Kambala buffalo race in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannad.
