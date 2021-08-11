Kamlesh Kumar Pant appointed as chairman of NPPA

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet appointed Kamlesh Kumar Pant, a 1993-batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre as the new chairman of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Wednesday.

The apex pharmaceutical pricing body is currently being headed by senior bureaucrat Shubhra Singh, appointed in 2018. Singh replaced by Pant, has been repatriated to her cadre state Rajasthan, as per the order of Department of Personnel and Training.

In other changes, Amrit Lal Meena, a 1989 batch lAS officer of Bihar cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary (Logistics), Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Senior IASs Sudhir Garg and Jayant Sinha have been appointed as Additional Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority; and Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, respectively.

Sanjiv Kumar, Executive Director (North), Food Corporation of India will be Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, according to the order.

The DoPT order also stated that Senior IAS officer Sanjay Garg, at present in his cadre state Kerala, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education and Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Similarly, Suman Sharma, Additional DGFT, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Department of Commerce will be Managing Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the order said.

Tanmay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power has been moved to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the same position. Kumar will also hold the additional charge of the post of chairman, Central Pollution Control Board, the order stated.

