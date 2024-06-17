Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Goods container train overshot signal and hit rear coach of passenger train

At least five persons died, and around 30 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday.

Sources in the Railways told ANI that the goods container train overshot the signal and hit the rear parcel coach of the Kanchanjunga Express.

The train has two parcels and one coach for the guard.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Divisional Railway officials have reached the accident site. A total of 15 ambulances and medical equipment have also reached the site of the mishap, ANI reported.

According to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer - Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Kanchanjungha Express which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata was Sealdah bound when a goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station, located close to New Jalpaiguri in North Bengal.

Moreoever, rescue operations are underway at the spot, about seven km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, and the injured persons were being shifted to nearby hospitals.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on X: “Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site.”

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the accident took place in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district."Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train," Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

"The DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," the West Bengal chief minister said.