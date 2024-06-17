According to the Eastern Railways statement, the unaffected portion of the Kanchanjunga Express left the site for its onward journey.

After at least 8 people were killed and 25 others injured in the train accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling involving the Kanchenjunga Express passenger train and a goods train, nearly 19 train of the Eastern Railways have been cancelled. The affected routes include New Jalapaiguri, Siliguri Junction, Bagdogra and Aluabari.

Check list of affected trains:

The Ministry of Railways have also launched several helpline numbers to offer assistance of the families of the victims.

Here are the helpline numbers for the families of the victims:

Among the 8 people who dies were the Loco pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train, a Railway official said.

Centre has announced an enhanced ex-gratia compensation for victims of the accident. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the families of the deceased will be provided ₹10 lakh each while a sum of ₹2.5 lakh and ₹50,000 will be provided to those who sustained grievous and minor injuries respectively.

According to a top official of the Railway, the loco pilot of the goods train "disregarded the signal" leading to the mishap.

"The accident happened today morning. Kanchenjunga Express was travelling from Agartala to Sealdah. The train was hit in the rear end by a goods train which disregarded the signal," Jaya Varma Sinha Chairman & CEO Railway Board told ANI.

The accident took place at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station in the Katihar Railway Division ahead of New Jalpaiguri Junction at around 8:45 am today. The area falls in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district.

Kanchanjungha Express which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata was on its way from Agartala in Tripura to Sealdah when the goods train hit it from behind, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer - Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

