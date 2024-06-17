Kanchanjungha Express-goods train accident: Help Desk set up for status of injured, family queries. Check numbers here

Kanchanjungha Express-goods train accident: Several passengers were injured when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from behind near New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated10:53 AM IST
Kanchanjungha Express-Goods Train Accident: Locals gather after the Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train, near New Jalpaiguri railway station, in West Bengal on June 17
Kanchanjungha Express-Goods Train Accident: Locals gather after the Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train, near New Jalpaiguri railway station, in West Bengal on June 17(PTI)

Kanchanjungha Express-goods train accident: Indian Railways has released a list of helpline numbers that families can use to reach out for information about injured passengers.

People can dial the below mentioned helpline numbers to seek help for the family members, friends and acquaintance known to have injured in the train accident.

Help Desk number at Sealdah

033-23508794

033-23833326

Helpline No. GHY Station

03612731621

 

Board Displaying Helpline numbers

Latest Developments - What We Know So Far

Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police told reporters that five passengers have died, and another 20-25 have been injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), to assure that rescue operation is ongoing “at war footing”.

“Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site,” Vaishnaw wrote.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station," the divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division said.

Moreover, the wagon of the Kanchenjunga Express train is suspended in the air. Local media videos showed a pile-up between the two trains with one compartment nearly vertical in the air with rescue workers and locals milling around at the accident side. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties in the accident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, “Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated.”

