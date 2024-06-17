Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: Several injured as Sealdah-bound train collides with passenger train

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Livemint

Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train near New Jalpaiguri station on Monday at 9 am. Further details awaited

Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: Several people are feared to be injured in the train accident took place this morning.Premium
Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: Several people are feared to be injured in the train accident took place this morning.

Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: Several people are expected to be injured and many feared dead after a train collided with a goods train near Jalpaiguri on Monday. The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official told PTI.

17 Jun 2024, 10:39:33 AM IST

Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: Visuals from the accident site

Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: The massive accident between the two trains took place in morning on Monday.

17 Jun 2024, 10:34:58 AM IST

Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: Helpline number related to the train collission

Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: Injured passengers their family members seek help by dialing the following numbers. Help Desk number at Sealdah in connection with Kanchanjunga train collision:-

033-23508794

033-23833326

Helpline No. GHY Station

03612731621

17 Jun 2024, 10:32:18 AM IST

Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: The 13174 Kanechanjunga Express collided with a goods train in Bengal

Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: THe accident took place in the early morning between the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala and the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, reported PTI.

17 Jun 2024, 10:25:18 AM IST

Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train

Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train near New Jalpaiguri station on Monday morning.

