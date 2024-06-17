Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: Several people are expected to be injured and many feared dead after a train collided with a goods train near Jalpaiguri on Monday. The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official told PTI.
Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: Injured passengers their family members seek help by dialing the following numbers. Help Desk number at Sealdah in connection with Kanchanjunga train collision:-
033-23508794
033-23833326
Helpline No. GHY Station
03612731621
