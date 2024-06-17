Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: Several injured as Sealdah-bound train collides with passenger train

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:39 AM IST

Kanchanjungha Express-Goods train accident LIVE: The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train near New Jalpaiguri station on Monday at 9 am. Further details awaited