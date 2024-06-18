Kanchenjunga Express accident: Train services resume from site, injured’s medical treatment underway | Top 6 updates

Kanchenjunga Express train accident in Darjeeling district resulted in 15 deaths and 60 injuries. Train services resumed in Phansidewa area. Officials set up control desk and enhanced compensation announced by central government.

Livemint
First Published09:03 AM IST
Rescue operation was underway at the Kanchenjunga Express train accident site, in Darjeeling on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Rescue operation was underway at the Kanchenjunga Express train accident site, in Darjeeling on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Kanchenjunga train accident: Train services resumed on Wednesday from the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, where the Kanchenjunga Express train was involved in an accident that claimed 15 lives and injured around 60 other passengers.

A goods train collided with the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express from behind near New Jalpaiguri station at Rangapani.

Here are top updates on Kanchenjunga train accident,

1) The medical treatment of injured people in the Kanchenjunga train accident is underway at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri, ANI reported.

2) “Restoration work has been going on since night. The trial of an engine was carried out upline towards NJP (New Jalpaiguri Junction) yesterday...Within half an hour the line beside it will also be restored…,” said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Katihar Northeast Frontier Railway, Subhendu Kumar Choudhary.

Also Read | West Bengal Train Accident highlights: 15 dead; PM announces ex-gratia

3) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa expressed concern over Kanchenjunga train accident as the ravaged train had several passengers from his state on board. "I have spoken to the Railway minister regarding the accident. The train was from Tripura and passes through Assam. There will be many passengers from Assam. We remain concerned about the passengers...Whatever needs to be done will be done"

4) Several dignitaries, including West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar, visited the North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri to meet the injured.

Also Read | Bengal train accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw announces enhanced compensation

5) A wagon of the Kanchenjunga Express train was suspended in the air after a goods train rammed into it at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under the Siliguri subdivision in the Darjeeling district. Sealdah Eastern Railway has set up a control desk at Rangapani station after the Kanchenjunga Express train was rammed by a goods train at Ruidhasa in Darjeeling.

6) The central government also announced an enhanced ex-gratia compensation for train mishap victims. Families of the deceased will be provided 10 lakh each, while a sum of 2.5 lakh and 50,000 will be provided to those who sustained grievous and minor injuries, respectively.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaKanchenjunga Express accident: Train services resume from site, injured’s medical treatment underway | Top 6 updates

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,950.000.00
    Chennai
    73,160.000.00
    Delhi
    73,663.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue