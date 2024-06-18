Kanchenjunga Express accident: Train services resume from site, injured’s medical treatment underway | Top 6 updates

Kanchenjunga train accident: Train services resumed on Wednesday from the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, where the Kanchenjunga Express train was involved in an accident that claimed 15 lives and injured around 60 other passengers.

A goods train collided with the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express from behind near New Jalpaiguri station at Rangapani.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Train services resume from the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district.



Kanchenjunga Express train met with an accident in the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, yesterday. 8 people died and around 25 got injured in the accident. pic.twitter.com/8xkDam169Y — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

Here are top updates on Kanchenjunga train accident, 1) The medical treatment of injured people in the Kanchenjunga train accident is underway at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri, ANI reported.

2) “Restoration work has been going on since night. The trial of an engine was carried out upline towards NJP (New Jalpaiguri Junction) yesterday...Within half an hour the line beside it will also be restored…,” said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Katihar Northeast Frontier Railway, Subhendu Kumar Choudhary.

3) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa expressed concern over Kanchenjunga train accident as the ravaged train had several passengers from his state on board. "I have spoken to the Railway minister regarding the accident. The train was from Tripura and passes through Assam. There will be many passengers from Assam. We remain concerned about the passengers...Whatever needs to be done will be done"

4) Several dignitaries, including West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar, visited the North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri to meet the injured.

5) A wagon of the Kanchenjunga Express train was suspended in the air after a goods train rammed into it at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under the Siliguri subdivision in the Darjeeling district. Sealdah Eastern Railway has set up a control desk at Rangapani station after the Kanchenjunga Express train was rammed by a goods train at Ruidhasa in Darjeeling.

6) The central government also announced an enhanced ex-gratia compensation for train mishap victims. Families of the deceased will be provided ₹10 lakh each, while a sum of ₹2.5 lakh and ₹50,000 will be provided to those who sustained grievous and minor injuries, respectively.