Kandla Port trials refuelling ships with methanol, boosting green shipping

NEW DELHI: Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla Port) has taken a major step towards green shipping by successfully conducting methanol bunkering—refuelling ships with methanol, a cleaner alternative to conventional marine fuels. The trial positions India’s ports to play a leading role in emerging low-carbon trade corridors and advances the country’s maritime sector towards net-zero emissions.

Also Read | Shipping ministry to hold talks with carriers amid basmati export disruptions

The shore-to-ship trial validated the port’s infrastructure and operational protocols and marks an early milestone in India’s push to adopt cleaner marine fuels. Kandla is now working to ensure the availability of about 500 KTPA of Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO)-compliant e-methanol by 2028-29, aimed at supplying dual-fuel vessels operating along the Asia-Europe trade corridor.

Advertisement

“By embracing cleaner fuels like methanol and building future-ready infrastructure, we are aligning our maritime sector with international sustainability goals while enhancing efficiency and competitiveness,” minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said in a statement on Thursday.

The initiative aligns with the maritime sector’s broader target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with a focus on low-carbon alternative fuels such as e-methanol and e-ammonia to reduce shipping’s greenhouse-gas intensity.

Also Read | India's container sops draw interest from global shipping behemoths

Located on India’s western coast, Kandla has long handled grey methanol as cargo and already has compatible infrastructure including tank storage, pipelines and jetties. Building on this base, the port is now developing dedicated methanol bunkering capabilities.

To assess its preparedness, the port engaged DNV Maritime Advisory Services to evaluate existing infrastructure as well as regulatory and safety frameworks, according to a statement from the shipping ministry. Following the assessment, Kandla was rated Level 6 on the International Association of Ports and Harbors’ Port Readiness Level (PRL) scale for methanol bunkering.

Advertisement

The 2 April trial was conducted in collaboration with industry partners including Stolt Tankers, J M Baxi, Aegis Vopak, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, and Deendayal Port Authority. The exercise validated bunker transfer processes, safety systems and regulatory compliance, with DNV conducting on-site verification and confirming alignment with global methanol-bunkering standards.

Sonowal said the initiative would strengthen India’s role in emerging green trade routes and support the maritime sector’s transition toward net-zero emissions.

Following the shore-to-ship trial, Kandla plans to undertake ship-to-ship methanol bunkering in the next phase to further expand its operational capability.

Also Read | How India lost the global shipping race and the bold mission to reclaim it

The port’s progress is expected to support the development of green shipping corridors and strengthen India’s position in the evolving low-carbon maritime ecosystem, the ministry said.