Kangana Ranaut further said, "This Box Office India handle has been harassing me and many like me because he is on payroll of the mafia...Today he declared Brahmastra a big hit in one day, where according to him it has only earned ₹65 cr so far. He did major smear campaign against Manikarnika (cost ₹75 cr...theatrical revenue ₹150 cr). He declared it a flop. Thalaivii ( ₹100 cr prerelease recovery) pandemic release...he declared it a disaster. Also they did major harassment on Dhaakad failure and ticket sales. What you sow is what you reap. I am here now I want to understand this mathematics. I don't do underhand conspiracies, I don't backstab. I challenge openly and righteously."