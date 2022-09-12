Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday refused to believe that the worldwide box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has reached ₹160 crore in two days.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday refused to believe that the worldwide box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has reached ₹160 crore in two days since its release on September 9.
The actor has accused the filmmakers of putting out fake numbers and said that she wants to interview co-producer Karan Johar to understand his ‘mathematics’ behind the figures. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of stories about Brahmastra's box office collection.
“Released on Friday and on Sunday it's a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also. In ₹250 cr (that also a fake figure). ₹650 cr (reported to be ₹410 cr) budget (including VFX). Just because Prime Focus is co-producer doesn't mean VFX doesn't have any cost. Yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths...humko bhi seekhna hai (I also want to learn this maths by mathematician Karan Johar)," she wrote.
Click on the image to enlarge
Kangana Ranaut further said, "This Box Office India handle has been harassing me and many like me because he is on payroll of the mafia...Today he declared Brahmastra a big hit in one day, where according to him it has only earned ₹65 cr so far. He did major smear campaign against Manikarnika (cost ₹75 cr...theatrical revenue ₹150 cr). He declared it a flop. Thalaivii ( ₹100 cr prerelease recovery) pandemic release...he declared it a disaster. Also they did major harassment on Dhaakad failure and ticket sales. What you sow is what you reap. I am here now I want to understand this mathematics. I don't do underhand conspiracies, I don't backstab. I challenge openly and righteously."
Click on the image to enlarge
“I want to interview Karan johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not nett collection? What is the desperation? Also after making ₹60 cr (that's the nett collection they have declared, I don't believe in this number but nett amount India is 60cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come ₹650 cr film emerged a hit already," she said in her last Instagram story.
According to production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan had collected ₹75 crore on its opening day, while the second-day figures stood at ₹85 crore, bringing up the total collection to ₹160 crores.
The Ayan Mukerhi-directed flick stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and is part of a trilogy.
