Kangana claims BMC may demolish her Mumbai office tomorrow, shares video

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials at her office premises here, adding they may demolish the property.

Kangana's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) has drawn ire of the ruling Shiv Sena whose leaders are targeting the BJP for defending her.

In a tweet on Monday, she said officials of the Sena- ruled civic body visited her office and may demolish the property on Tuesday.

Stating that she has done nothing illegal on her property, the actor said BMC should show the illegal construction with a notice.

"They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors," she tweeted. "I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property," she added.

They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like , वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property 🙂 pic.twitter.com/efUOGJDve1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

"This is the office of Manikarnika films in Mumbai, which I have worked hard for fifteen years, I had only one dream in my life, whenever I become a filmmaker, I have my own office, but it seems that the time has come to break this dream , Suddenly there today some @mybmc people have come," she said on Twitter in Hindi.





ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ का ऑफ़िस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा ज़िंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फ़िल्म निर्माता बनूँ मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफ़िस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक़्त आ गया है, आज वहाँ अचानक @mybmc के कुछ लोग आए हैं 🙂 pic.twitter.com/C7zGe8ZyGe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, a Maharashtra minister on Monday termed as politically motivated the Centre's decision to provide Y-Plus category security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana has been provided with Y-plus category security after she spoke about drug use in Bollywood, following the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the Centre's decision was a "politically motivated move" and accused Kangana of being the BJP's "parrot".

"By giving security to Kangana, the Centre and the BJP have endorsed her comments against Mumbai police and Maharashtra. This is betrayal of the people of the state," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

