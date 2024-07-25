Kangana Ranaut asks Modi government: ’What are we doing to promote Himachali art?’

  • She asked the central government on the steps taken to protect the tribal music and folk art of Himachal Pradesh.

Livemint
Updated25 Jul 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)(sansad tv)

Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, gave her first ever speech in the Parliament first ever speech in the Parliament on 25 July and spoke about the 'extinction' of Himachal's tribal music and folk art.

In her first ever speech in the parliament, she also thanked the honourable speaker for giving her an opportunity to speak.

Also Read | BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s election from Mandi challenged, HC issues notice

She said, "In Mandi, there are various art forms that are on the verge of becoming extinct. In our Himachal Pradesh there is an indigenous construction technique called kath-kuni; the skin of sheep is used to make various kinds of clothes, such as jackets, caps, shawls, sweaters. These are considered valuable in countries outside India, but here they are becoming extinct. We should talk about what steps are being taken to promote these."

She asked the central government on the steps taken to protect the tribal music and folk art of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Budget 2024: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacts, says ‘We are very…’

She added, "I would also like to add that the folk music of Himachal Pradesh, especially the tribal music from Spiti, Kinnaur and Bharmour, and their folk and art forms are also on the verge on extinction. So, what are we doing about them?"

Later, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, “Aaj Parliament mein Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) ke vishay mein baat rakhne ka pehla mauka mila (Today I got the first chance to talk about Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) in the Parliament).”

Ranaut's election challenged:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh High Court issued notice to Kangana, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mandi. The petition was filed by a Kinnaur resident for setting aside Kangana's election on the grounds that his nomination papers to contest from the Lok Sabha constituency were allegedly wrongly rejected.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut questions Sonu Sood’s stand on UP Kanwar Yatra row

Justice Jyotsna Rewal directed Kangana to file a reply by August 21. She had won from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, defeating Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes. She had polled 5,37,002 votes against his 4,62,267 votes.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 05:38 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKangana Ranaut asks Modi government: ’What are we doing to promote Himachali art?’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.85
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    8.1 (4.8%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.30
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    1.15 (0.38%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    326.00
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.49%)

    NTPC

    392.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    -0.5 (-0.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,391.95
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    307.6 (9.97%)

    Jyothy Labs

    547.15
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    39.2 (7.72%)

    Tata Motors DVR

    747.10
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    45.6 (6.5%)

    Tata Motors

    1,091.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    63.4 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue