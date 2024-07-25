Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, gave her first ever speech in the Parliament first ever speech in the Parliament on 25 July and spoke about the 'extinction' of Himachal's tribal music and folk art. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her first ever speech in the parliament, she also thanked the honourable speaker for giving her an opportunity to speak.

She said, "In Mandi, there are various art forms that are on the verge of becoming extinct. In our Himachal Pradesh there is an indigenous construction technique called kath-kuni; the skin of sheep is used to make various kinds of clothes, such as jackets, caps, shawls, sweaters. These are considered valuable in countries outside India, but here they are becoming extinct. We should talk about what steps are being taken to promote these." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She asked the central government on the steps taken to protect the tribal music and folk art of Himachal Pradesh.

She added, "I would also like to add that the folk music of Himachal Pradesh, especially the tribal music from Spiti, Kinnaur and Bharmour, and their folk and art forms are also on the verge on extinction. So, what are we doing about them?"

Later, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, “Aaj Parliament mein Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) ke vishay mein baat rakhne ka pehla mauka mila (Today I got the first chance to talk about Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) in the Parliament)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ranaut's election challenged: Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh High Court issued notice to Kangana, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mandi. The petition was filed by a Kinnaur resident for setting aside Kangana's election on the grounds that his nomination papers to contest from the Lok Sabha constituency were allegedly wrongly rejected.

Justice Jyotsna Rewal directed Kangana to file a reply by August 21. She had won from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, defeating Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes. She had polled 5,37,002 votes against his 4,62,267 votes.

