Kangana Ranaut buys office space in Mumbai: Know price, area and other details

  • The property was purchased on August 23 at a rate of 38,391 per sq ft on carpet area.

Livemint
Published27 Aug 2024, 08:34 PM IST
BJP MP and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.
BJP MP and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.(PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has recently bought an office space in the Andheri area of Mumbai.

According to Propstack, citing property registration documents, she bought the office space, which is 407 sq ft, for 1.56 crore.

The property, purchased on August 23, 2024, is located on the 19th floor of building Arch One and was purchased at a rate of 38,391 per sq ft on carpet area.

As per the documents, the BJP MP from Mandi has paid a stamp duty of 9.37 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000.

Kangana Ranaut has bought the office space from Chandra Gupta Estates Private Limited.

In May 2024, Kangana declared total assets worth more than 91 crore, including 28.7 crore in movable assets and 62.9 crore in immovable assets.

On Monday, the actor had unveiled the first track – ‘Singhasan Khali Karo’ – from her upcoming political drama ‘Emergency’.

Talking about the song, Kangana said: “In the 1970s, the people of India rallied together and found their voice in ‘Singhasan Khali Karo’, a slogan that challenged the tyranny of Mrs. Indira Gandhi's premiership. These were the words of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, celebrated as the poet of rebellion and they became Jayaprakash Narayan's call for Total Revolution. This clarion call shook the very foundations of power, its aftershocks birthing new parties and ideologies. Every patriot became a foot soldier in the army of democracy and the sentiments of this movement live on in the DNA of Indian politics. It's incredible to collaborate with maestro GV Prakash, who captured the emotional resonance of this revolution in the song.”

The film, based on the period when an Emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, features Ranaut as former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

‘Emergency’ is slated to hit the screens next month.

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 08:34 PM IST
