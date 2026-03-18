Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi ‘tapori’, says ‘uncomfortable feel hota hai’ - Watch

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut has launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “tapori” (rowdy) and criticizing his public conduct. Kangana Ranaut has further alleged that women feel uncomfortable around him, intensifying her remarks against the Congress leader, according to a bite the BJP MP gave to news agency PTI.

“Uncomfortable feel hota hai (It feels uncomfortable),” Kangana Ranaut made the remarks while also drawing a comparison between him and his sister, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The comments have triggered strong reactions across political circles, with leaders expected to weigh in on the escalating war of words. The statement comes amid heightened political activity, adding fuel to an already charged atmosphere.

Ranaut's remarks came after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans, and four lawyers wrote an open letter asking Gandhi to issue an apology over the incident of him having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance of Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session.

Speaking to the reporters in Parliament complex, BJP MP Ranaut said, “Hum mahilao ko unko dekhkar bohot hi zyada uncomfotable feel hota hai... ekdum jaise tapori ki tarha aate hain... aur kisi ko bhi ae tu aise karke tu-tadak karte hain... koi interview de raha ho toh unko wo hooting calls karte hain [We women feel very uncomfortable seeing him... he comes like a vagabond... and refers to anyone disrespectfully... if someone is giving an interview, he makes hooting calls].”

She added, "Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame."