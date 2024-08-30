Kangana Ranaut calls Ram Nath Kovind India’s first ’Dalit president’, stands corrected: Watch video

In an interview, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said former President Ram Nath Kovind was India's ‘first Dalit president’.

Livemint
Updated30 Aug 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency. (HT_PRINT)

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut mistakenly called former President Ram Nath Kovind India's “first Dalit president.” 

In an interview with The Lallantop on Thursday, August 29, the BJP MP said Ram Kovind “became the first Dalit President” while speaking about the caste census.

The show's anchor then corrected her, saying Ram Nath Kovind was the “second,” and the first was K R Narayanan. Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut accepted her mistake and apologised. “Sorry for my misinformation,” she said.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says Rahul Gandhi ‘should be tested for drugs’

 

'Moye Moye' again!

The clip from the interview went viral on social media, with many users slamming the Queen actress for having “the lowest IQ.” 

A social media user posted the video and captioned it as, “...Kangana Ranaut is the lowest IQ Indian MP in the history of Indian Politics, she proves😂 [sic].”

Another user, X-ting, said, "Moye Moye for Kangana Ranaut 😂...WhatsApp propaganda exposed [sic]". 

Another post read, “रहने दो कंगना दीदी आपसे नहीं हो पाएगा ये सब  [sic].”

The Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut earlier drew flak over her comments on the farmer's protest. The BJP MP on Monday posted a clip of her interview with Hindi daily, Dainik Bhaskar, in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India but for the country's strong leadership. 

She then alleged that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Acting swiftly, the BJP denounced her remarks, expressing its disagreement with her views and made it clear that she was neither permitted nor authorised to comment on the party's policy matters.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed Kangana Ranaut to not make any statement of this kind in future,” the BJP said in a statement, according to PTI.

On Tuesday, August 27, Samajwadi Party chief (SP) Akhilesh Yadav slammed Kangana Ranaut and said that the words were “deliberate” and were the “BJP's script.”

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 11:40 AM IST
