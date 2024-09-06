Kangana Ranaut confirms delay in release of Emergency; says ‘with heavy heart…’

Kangana Ranaut announced the postponement of her directorial debut 'Emergency' due to delays in censor board clearance. The film, featuring Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, was set for September 6 release but faced controversy from Sikh organizations regarding its portrayal of historical events.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut announced the postponement of her directorial debut on Friday, citing delays in censor board clearance. The development came a little more than a day after the Bombay High Court refused to order certification for ‘Emergency’. The movie starring Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was initially slated for release on September 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience," she wrote on X.

Emergency had become mired in controversy after Sikh organisations — including the Shiromani Akali Dal — objected to the film, and accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}