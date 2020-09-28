Why Kangana Ranaut feels Trump demanding Joe Biden's drug test is better

Minutes after Donald Trump put out a tweet demanding that his Democratic rival Joe Biden take a drug test either before or after the pair's much-awaited first presidential debate on Tuesday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the US President's statement.

The Queen actress says that she likes the context of Trump's tweet that instead of abusing Biden or calling him mentally sick, the US President prefers to accuse him of taking drugs.

Donald Trump wrote on Twitter, "I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???"

Its not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful. https://t.co/EunK41yqaF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 27, 2020

Reacting to the American President's tweet, Kangana said, "Its not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful."

Kangana Ranaut's tweet has received mixed responses from netizens. Her tweet comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing the Bollywood-drug nexus.

The NCB has on Saturday questioned top Bollywood actresses, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, in connection with the drug probe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, viewers will next see Kangana in 'Thalaivi' and the actress also has 'Dhakad' and 'Tejas' in the pipeline.

