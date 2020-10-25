Low-cost carrier IndiGo has barred nine media persons from flying for 15 days for alleged unruly behaviour while they were on the same flight on 9 September, in which Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was heading to Mumbai from Chandigarh.

This action was recommended by an internal committee that was formed in the wake of DGCA reprimanding the airline for not acting against mediapersons who allegedly behaved in an unruly fashion.

This action was recommended by an internal committee that was formed in the wake of DGCA reprimanding the airline for not acting against mediapersons who allegedly behaved in an unruly fashion.

DGCA had said there were multiple issues involved in the case. The prominent ones include photography on board a flight (violation of Aircraft rules 13), violation of coronavirus protocols and certain actions falling within the purview of unruly behavior on board the flight.

On 9 September, the Queen actor was en route to Mumbai by Indigo flight no. 6E-264 from Chandigarh to Mumbai where media personnel allegedly violated social distancing and safety protocols, as per a report filed by the airline with aviation safety regulator DGCA.

The media persons have been barred from travelling in the airline from October 15 to 30.

Earlier, India aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked IndiGo to take appropriate action against unruly behaviour of passengers.

The DGCA had also issued an order warning all domestic airlines that it would suspend a flight for 14 days if any such violation is found hereafter.