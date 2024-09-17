Kangana Ranaut forced to sell her Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra for THIS reason

Kangana Ranaut sold her Pali Hill property for 32 crore. She had reportedly bought it for 20.7 crore in 2017, says a report

Livemint
Published17 Sep 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut selling her Pali Hill bungalow because of losses incurred due to delay in 'Emergency' release: Report
Kangana Ranaut selling her Pali Hill bungalow because of losses incurred due to delay in ‘Emergency’ release: Report(PTI)

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has sold her bungalow at Pali Hill in Mumbai's posh Bandra because of losses incurred due to the delay in the release of her controversial movie ‘Emergency’, News18 reported on Tuesday, September 17.

“Naturally, my film was supposed to be released. I put all my personal property on it. Now that it’s not released, so anyway, that’s what properties are for – for times of crisis,” Kangana was quoted as saying by News18.

Earlier this month, a report by Zapkey said that Kangana Ranaut sold her Pali Hill property for 32 crore. She had reportedly bought it for 20.7 crore in September 2017.

The bungalow was used as the office for her production house, Manikarnika Films. The actor had also taken a loan of 27 crore against the property from ICICI Bank in December 2022. 

Speaking about the delay in the release of the movie ‘Emergency’, Kangana told News18: “It is our history which has been intentionally hidden. We are not told about this. Bhale logo ka zamaana nahi hai.”

“My film is ready to be released. It has received certification from the censor board. 4 historians supervised our films. We have the proper documents. There is nothing wrong with my film. But some people call Bhindranwale a saint, revolutionary or a leader. They threatened via pleas (to ban her film). I have also received threats. Previous governments have declared Khalistanis as terrorists. He was not a saint who was sitting in a temple with an AK47,” she added.

Kangana portrays former prime minister Indira Gandhi

The ‘Emergency’ movie, in which Kangana portrays former prime minister Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on September 6.

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977. The film has been embroiled in controversies for some time now, including facing backlash from several Sikh groups.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 06:23 PM IST
