Kangana Ranaut sold her Pali Hill property for ₹ 32 crore. She had reportedly bought it for ₹ 20.7 crore in 2017, says a report

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has sold her bungalow at Pali Hill in Mumbai's posh Bandra because of losses incurred due to the delay in the release of her controversial movie ‘Emergency’, News18 reported on Tuesday, September 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Naturally, my film was supposed to be released. I put all my personal property on it. Now that it’s not released, so anyway, that’s what properties are for – for times of crisis," Kangana was quoted as saying by News18.

Earlier this month, a report by Zapkey said that Kangana Ranaut sold her Pali Hill property for ₹32 crore. She had reportedly bought it for ₹20.7 crore in September 2017. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bungalow was used as the office for her production house, Manikarnika Films. The actor had also taken a loan of ₹27 crore against the property from ICICI Bank in December 2022.

Speaking about the delay in the release of the movie ‘Emergency’, Kangana told News18: “It is our history which has been intentionally hidden. We are not told about this. Bhale logo ka zamaana nahi hai."

“My film is ready to be released. It has received certification from the censor board. 4 historians supervised our films. We have the proper documents. There is nothing wrong with my film. But some people call Bhindranwale a saint, revolutionary or a leader. They threatened via pleas (to ban her film). I have also received threats. Previous governments have declared Khalistanis as terrorists. He was not a saint who was sitting in a temple with an AK47," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kangana portrays former prime minister Indira Gandhi The ‘Emergency’ movie, in which Kangana portrays former prime minister Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on September 6.