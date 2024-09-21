The controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie Emergency is nowhere to end, amid repeated delays in its release due to pending certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Commenting on the subsequent delay in the movie's release, the BJP MP said on Friday that the “censor board should take responsibility for releasing the movie as soon as possible." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with ANI, the actress said, “I know how I made this film... I did not get any support from the film industry. It's made on a huge budget. I, along with Zee and other partners created Emergency, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss. Delay release is a loss for all. I think the censor board should take the responsibility to release this film at the earliest."

Ranauat’s comments have come a day after the Bombay High Court expressed its displeasure with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for delaying the movie “Emergency" certification. The division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla noted thatcreative freedom and the freedom of expression cannot be curtailed, and the censor board cannot refuse to certify a film just because there is an apprehension of a law and order problem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Gandhi for his comments during US visit The parliamentarian from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi also criticised the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his statements made during his US visit, including the one on the Sikh community.

In an interview with ANI, Ranaut said, "A few people are being used, fringe groups are being instigated—the kind of things Rahul Gandhi speaks about the country when he goes abroad, people know it. What he feels about the country is not hidden from anyone. He doesn't even hesitate to divide the country to get into power."

Rahul Gandhi’s comments on various issues during his US visit sparked controversy in India. The Congress leader, during his speech in Virginia, said that thefight is about whether a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. Fight is not about politics. It is superficial. What is your name? The fight is about whether...he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India. Or a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about and not just for him, for all religions," ANI quoted Gandhi as saying during his speech in the US.

Controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency The movie is a biographical political thriller and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The third prime minister of India was known for several revolutionary steps to boost the Indian economy and banking sector. However, the 21-month emergency period from1975 to 1977, and Operation Blue Star, remained a few controversial decisions of former PM Indira Gandhi.Kangana Ranaut’s movie landed in a controversy after several Sikh groups accused the film of misrepresenting the community and misinterpreting historical facts.