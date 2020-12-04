Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has got herself mired in yet another controversy after she "wrongly" identified an elderly woman at the ongoing farmers' stir as "Bilkis dadi" who was seen protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital, saying "she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful woman".

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has got herself mired in yet another controversy after she "wrongly" identified an elderly woman at the ongoing farmers' stir as "Bilkis dadi" who was seen protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital, saying "she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful woman".

Day after Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) sent a legal notice to the Queen actor for her tweet, which she subsequently deleted, "defaming the farmers, protesters and activists involved in the kisan agitation" in Delhi-NCR, its president Manjinder Singh Sirsa once again sought an "unconditional apology" from her today.

Day after Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) sent a legal notice to the Queen actor for her tweet, which she subsequently deleted, "defaming the farmers, protesters and activists involved in the kisan agitation" in Delhi-NCR, its president Manjinder Singh Sirsa once again sought an "unconditional apology" from her today. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

In a tweet on Friday, Sirsa wrote, "We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as (sic) a woman available for Rs100. Her tweets portray farmers (sic) protest as antinational. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks...."

Even Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanj has slammed the 'Panga' actor for misidentifying the elderly woman at the farmers' protest in the Delhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Punjab-based lawyer had sent a legal notice to Ranaut for allegedly misidentifying the woman at the farmers' protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano.

Kangana had deleted her tweet allegedly misidentifying the woman after she was slammed for the same on social media.

After being slammed, Twitter saw a tweet war between Kangana and Diljit.